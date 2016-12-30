Missouri to loosen requirements for c...

Missouri to loosen requirements for concealed carry, triggering debate

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

On New Year's Day, Missouri will several other states that have eliminated the requirement for a concealed carry license. Senate Bill 656 will go into effect, allowing people to carry concealed guns in public without a permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... Dec 27 Harold 1
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Dec 27 hicusdicus 2
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 27 hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 26 barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,224 • Total comments across all topics: 277,481,103

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC