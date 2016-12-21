Michigan Court of Appeals Holds that Schools May Ban Firearms from School Property
In two published decisions, issued on December 16, 2016, the Michigan Court of Appeals has held that schools and school districts have the legal authority to forbid the possession of firearms on school premises. The cases arose from the Ann Arbor and Clio school districts, and sprang from a 2012 Court of Appeals decision.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|9 hr
|Chesty
|1
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 22
|Fred Flintstone
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Dec 16
|private ownership
|1
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 16
|private ownership
|57
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
|Trump nominee will politicize Dept. of Justice
|Dec 12
|Say What
|9
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC