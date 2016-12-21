In Minnesota, Somalis join rush to buy guns
Abdul Yusuf and Jamal Abdulahi hadn't seen the need before, but a few weeks after the November election the two men went to a gun store and started the paperwork for permits to carry. They are among the Muslims and members of other minority groups who are joining the ranks of Minnesotans who applied to become gun owners in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Guns Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ...
|Dec 27
|Harold
|1
|Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|2
|Congressman plans to introduce national conceal...
|Dec 27
|hicusdicus
|58
|Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I...
|Dec 26
|barnie
|2
|Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som...
|Dec 24
|Chesty
|1
|Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon...
|Dec 15
|PATRIOT DVC MOLON...
|6
|Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ...
|Dec 13
|Say What
|4
Find what you want!
Search Guns Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC