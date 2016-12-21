Gun range close to opening in Bourbon...

Gun range close to opening in Bourbonnais

18 hrs ago

Right on Target, a 15,000-square-foot indoor gun range at 233 Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais, is expected to open in January. It will be Kankakee County's first public indoor gun range.

Chicago, IL

