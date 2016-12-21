Gun group blasts attorney general on public records response
NORTHBORO – Attorney General Maura T. Healey Monday largely rebuffed a public records request filed by a gun group seeking insight into her controversial “copycat” gun crackdown, citing several legal exemptions, including one regarding public safety. “They responded, but they didn't answer us,” Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners' Action League, said when asked for his takeaway on a nine-page letter he received Monday, the same day his organization had planned to appeal the non-response from Ms.
