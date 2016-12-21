Gun group blasts attorney general on ...

Gun group blasts attorney general on public records response

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

NORTHBORO – Attorney General Maura T. Healey Monday largely rebuffed a public records request filed by a gun group seeking insight into her controversial “copycat” gun crackdown, citing several legal exemptions, including one regarding public safety. “They responded, but they didn't answer us,” Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners' Action League, said when asked for his takeaway on a nine-page letter he received Monday, the same day his organization had planned to appeal the non-response from Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... 9 hr Chesty 1
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 22 Fred Flintstone 1
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Dec 16 private ownership 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 16 private ownership 57
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
News Trump nominee will politicize Dept. of Justice Dec 12 Say What 9
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,467 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,235

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC