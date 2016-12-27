Gun-Controlled Chicago 750+ Homicides...

Gun-Controlled Chicago 750+ Homicides in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Breitbart.com

At first, the 2016 murder figures for gun-controlled Chicago drew attention by hitting 500, which was 32 higher than the total number of murders in 2015. Then the number of murders rose to 700, followed by a Chicago Tribune report that the number of murders between January 1, 2016, and December 6, 2016, hit 731.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Student Body President Opposes Campus Carry ... 11 hr Harold 1
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... 15 hr hicusdicus 2
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... 15 hr hicusdicus 58
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Mon barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,285

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC