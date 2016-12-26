GOP proposal would trigger fines for ...

GOP proposal would trigger fines for unapproved video in House chamber in wake of sit-in

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

House members could be fined and referred to the Ethics Committee if they break rules governing electronic video and pictures in the House chamber under a new rule proposed by House Republicans more than six months after the Democrats' guerrilla sit-in over gun control. Fox News has obtained a document spelling out the proposed penalties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... 17 hr barnie 2
News Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Som... Dec 24 Chesty 1
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Dec 16 private ownership 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 16 private ownership 57
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
News Trump nominee will politicize Dept. of Justice Dec 12 Say What 9
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
  1. Pakistan
  2. Ebola
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,372,059

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC