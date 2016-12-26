GOP proposal would trigger fines for unapproved video in House chamber in wake of sit-in
House members could be fined and referred to the Ethics Committee if they break rules governing electronic video and pictures in the House chamber under a new rule proposed by House Republicans more than six months after the Democrats' guerrilla sit-in over gun control. Fox News has obtained a document spelling out the proposed penalties.
