Firearms Sales Skyrocket In California Before New Gun Control Law Push

Tuesday Dec 20

According to the Los Angeles Times , some gun stores in the Golden State have reported a double in sales since July when the laws passed the state legislature and later signed by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown. As a result of California's 10- day waiting period prior to a purchase of a firearm, gun consumers are presently rushing to stores to make the deadline in time for the week and a half wait before the new laws are enacted.

