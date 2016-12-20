Firearms Sales Skyrocket In California Before New Gun Control Law Push

According to the Los Angeles Times , some gun stores in the Golden State have reported a double in sales since July when the laws passed the state legislature and later signed by Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown. As a result of California's 10- day waiting period prior to a purchase of a firearm, gun consumers are presently rushing to stores to make the deadline in time for the week and a half wait before the new laws are enacted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.