Cities push to destroy seized guns - even in states where it's prohibited

There are 3 comments on the Fox News story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Cities push to destroy seized guns - even in states where it's prohibited. In it, Fox News reports that:

Some of the guns seized over the last week are seen on display at the Chicago Police Department in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young - RTX1QHK9 Some cities around the country would like to destroy them, but can't because more than a dozen states have passed laws forcing city governments to put the guns up for auction.

justice

Camden, AR

#1 Wednesday Dec 21
I normally wouldn't agree with destroying guns but I've seen the guns that our local DTF auction off and 90% of them aren't worth anything and are likely to end up back in the wrong hands if they are put back on the street. Many of them don't even look like they're safe to fire.

There should at least be a minimum bid of $100 placed on the guns being auctioned and those that do not sell should be destroyed. Where do they expect a $25 handgun to end up?
fix it

Corinth, MS

#3 Thursday Dec 22
This argument goes back to the old Saturday night specials. Politicians proclaimed that "cheap" guns like FIE ect. were the choice guns of criminals thus banning them would stop criminals.
WRONG! Criminals then migrated to much better, more reliable guns like Glocks. A criminal who wants a gun will get a gun. Yes they prefer cheap but who doesn't. But they will go for higher end guns if that is all that is available.

When you encounter an armed criminal, do you prefer him to have a .25 Titan or a .40 Glock?
Say What

Anderson, IN

#4 14 hrs ago
fix it wrote:
When you encounter an armed criminal, do you prefer him to have a .25 Titan or a .40 Glock?
I would prefer him to have sudden cardiac arrest. It saves the cost of the bullet(s).
