There are on the Fox News story from Tuesday Dec 20, titled Cities push to destroy seized guns - even in states where it's prohibited. In it, Fox News reports that:

Some of the guns seized over the last week are seen on display at the Chicago Police Department in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young - RTX1QHK9 Some cities around the country would like to destroy them, but can't because more than a dozen states have passed laws forcing city governments to put the guns up for auction.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.