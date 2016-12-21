Cam Edwards: Obama Pardons More Gun-Toting Criminals

For a guy who says his biggest regret is not passing more gun control laws, President Barack Obama sure is pardoning a lot of criminals who've violated the gun laws already on the books. As the president took in the sun, sand and amazing golf available to him on his Hawaiian holiday vacation, he also took a moment to pardon or reduce the sentences of more than 200 federal inmates, many of them in federal prison for violating federal weapons laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.