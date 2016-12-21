Black Guns Matter Wraps Up Historic 2016 Tour With Sights Set on the Future
Wrapping up a whirlwind campaign in 2016 to spread awareness and education in cities across the nation, Maj Toure, the urban visionary behind the steam-gathering Black Guns Matter movement, said the successes of the program have snowballed - and it's only the beginning. The Black Guns Matter Firearms Safety Tour, which promotes firearms safety, training and gun rights advocacy amongst inner-city communities, visited 13 American cities, reaching deep into urban centers to touch a predominantly African-American demographic - an audience Toure said "has been deliberately left out of the discussion about the Second Amendment."
