Austrian Gun Sales Quadruple as Migrant Crime Rises
Gun sales in Austria have "quadrupled" as citizens of that nation seek to secure means of self-defense in response to the "immigrant crisis" that has enveloped Europe. Earlier in 2016, the crisis led Austria to "began limiting the number of asylum applications it would receive."
