Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Someone Had A Concealed Firearm
There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from Friday, titled Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Someone Had A Concealed Firearm.
Damon Thueson shows a holster at a gun concealed carry permit class put on by 'USA Firearms Training' on Dec. 19, 2015 in Provo, Utah. Officials told WPXI TV in Pittsburgh that the armed perpetrator entered the store demanding cash, and that one of the two employees, who said he felt threatened, shot the robber in the chest.
#1 Yesterday
Too bad? How is this "too bad"?
Bad guy threatens violence and murder to take things from good guys. Good guy donates some lead, bad guy loses.
Sounds pretty good to me!
