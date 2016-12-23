Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. T...

Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Someone Had A Concealed Firearm

There are 1 comment on the The Daily Caller story from Friday, titled Armed Robber Tried To Rob A Subway. Too Bad Someone Had A Concealed Firearm. In it, The Daily Caller reports that:

Damon Thueson shows a holster at a gun concealed carry permit class put on by 'USA Firearms Training' on Dec. 19, 2015 in Provo, Utah. Officials told WPXI TV in Pittsburgh that the armed perpetrator entered the store demanding cash, and that one of the two employees, who said he felt threatened, shot the robber in the chest.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Chesty

Indianapolis, IN

#1 Yesterday
Too bad? How is this "too bad"?

Bad guy threatens violence and murder to take things from good guys. Good guy donates some lead, bad guy loses.

Sounds pretty good to me!

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Guns Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ohio: Kasich Signs Critical Self-Defense Bill I... Dec 22 Fred Flintstone 1
News Ninth Circuit: Ten-Day Waiting Period on Firear... Dec 16 private ownership 1
News Congressman plans to introduce national conceal... Dec 16 private ownership 57
News Owners of AR-style firearms defend their weapon... Dec 15 PATRIOT DVC MOLON... 6
News Congress must provide action, answers on toxic ... Dec 13 Say What 4
News Trump nominee will politicize Dept. of Justice Dec 12 Say What 9
News Why The Appointment Of Solicitor General Is Cri... Dec 10 HORNEDFROG 1
See all Guns Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Guns Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,584

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC