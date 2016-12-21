Alert: DOJ Issues Magazine Ban Regula...

Alert: DOJ Issues Magazine Ban Regulations

Tuesday Dec 20

Earlier today, the California Department of Justice released proposed "emergency" regulations on the new total possessory ban on "large-capacity" magazines under SB 1446 and Proposition 63, passed in November. All gun owners who possess "large-capacity" magazines in California - and all gun owners who possess "10/30" or similarly reduced-capacity magazines in California - need to read the text of the proposed regulations here .

