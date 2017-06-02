Top-ranked Dustin Johnson misses cut at Memorial
Top-ranked Dustin Johnson misses cut at Memorial Top-ranked Dustin Johnson misses cut at Memorial Tournament Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sz85OW Dustin Johnson tees off on the fifth hole during the second round of the Memorial golf tournament, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Dublin, Ohio. Dustin Johnson was unable to overcome a bad opening round at the Memorial and missed a cut for the second time this year.
