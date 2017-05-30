Paratore breaks through with Nordea Masters victory
The European Tour has a new winner after Renato Paratore claimed victory in the Nordea Masters at the age of 20. Renato Paratore claimed his maiden professional title at the Nordea Masters, after edging out Chris Wood in a dramatic finish at Barseback Golf and Country Club. Paratore trailed Wood by a single stroke overnight, but a final round of 70 was enough to earn the 20-year-old Italian a one-shot victory as the two leaders experienced contrasting fortunes on the 18th.
