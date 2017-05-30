Mickelson to miss US Open for daughte...

Mickelson to miss US Open for daughter's graduation

Phil Mickelson says he will miss the U.S. Open for the first time in 24 years to attend his oldest daughter's high school graduation in California. Mickelson hasn't officially withdrawn from the U.S. Open, which starts June 15 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

