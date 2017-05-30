Jutanugarn takes over as women's golf...

Jutanugarn takes over as women's golf No. 1

Ariya Jutanugarn took the No. 1 spot in the world ranking without hitting a shot, and Paula Creamer and Kim In-kyung topped the ShopRite LPGA Classic leaderboard Saturday.

