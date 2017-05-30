Jason Dufner on top in Memorial Tourn...

Jason Dufner on top in Memorial Tournament after second successive round of 65

The former US PGA champion, seeking a fifth PGA Tour title, produced a second successive round of 65 to take control of the Ohio event on 14 under par. The 40-year-old from Cleveland managed five birdies before an eagle at the 18th further stretched his lead over Daniel Summerhays, who had six birdies and three bogeys in a round of 69 which left him on nine under.

