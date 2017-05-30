Jamie Donaldson returns to form to hold halfway lead in Sweden
Jamie Donaldson will take a two-shot lead into the third round of the Nordea Masters as he looks to get his career firmly back on track with a fourth European Tour title. Donaldson carded a second consecutive 69 at Barseback Golf and Country Club to reach eight under par, with Italy's Renato Paratore his nearest challenger on six under.
