Irish golfer's shot launches club into middle of pond
An Irish golfer's embarrassing mishap ended with his club flying into the middle of a pond and the entire epic fail was caught on video. Trevor Sheahan posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when his ball landed in the shallow water on the edge of a pond in the Esker Hills golf course and he decided to try a "Jean Van De Velde impression" by wading into the water to hit the ball with his sand wedge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
