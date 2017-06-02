Irish golfer's shot launches club int...

Irish golfer's shot launches club into middle of pond

Read more: UPI

An Irish golfer's embarrassing mishap ended with his club flying into the middle of a pond and the entire epic fail was caught on video. Trevor Sheahan posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when his ball landed in the shallow water on the edge of a pond in the Esker Hills golf course and he decided to try a "Jean Van De Velde impression" by wading into the water to hit the ball with his sand wedge.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 21,500 • Total comments across all topics: 281,465,897

