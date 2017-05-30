Golf: Thai Ariya to replace Ko as wor...

Golf: Thai Ariya to replace Ko as world number one

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: April 1, 2017; Rancho Mirage, CA, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn hits from the second course tee box during the third round of the ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills CC - Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Ariya Jutanugarn will replace Lydia Ko as the top ranked player in women's golf after her rival for number one spot, South Korea's Ryu So-yeon, missed the cut at the ShopRite LPGA Classic in New Jersey on Saturday.

