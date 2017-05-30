Fitch's Fahey stuns field, wins medalist honors at ECC golf tournament
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Fitch sophomore Colin Fahey shot a career-best 73 on his home Shennecosset Golf Course to win the Eastern Connecticut Conference individual golf title on Thursday. Groton - It's a major understatement to say Colin Fahey was an underdog in Thursday's Eastern Connecticut Conference championship golf tournament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|May 25
|Feeling phart
|2
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May '17
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC