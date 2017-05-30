Fitch's Fahey stuns field, wins medalist honors at ECC golf tournament

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Fitch sophomore Colin Fahey shot a career-best 73 on his home Shennecosset Golf Course to win the Eastern Connecticut Conference individual golf title on Thursday. Groton - It's a major understatement to say Colin Fahey was an underdog in Thursday's Eastern Connecticut Conference championship golf tournament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.