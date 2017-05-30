Dufner hanging with the younger crowd and winning again
One of the best perks from winning the Memorial is to walk off the 18th green and into a warm handshake from tournament host Jack Nicklaus. First among them was Rickie Fowler, whom Dufner put away with a 30-foot par save on the 18th hole at Muirfield Village for a 4-under 68 to complete an amazing turnaround.
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mickelson to miss US Open for daughter's gradua...
|14 hr
|mfmarcum
|1
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|May 25
|Feeling phart
|2
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May '17
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
