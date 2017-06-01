Roberto De Vicenzo, known as much for a scorecard error at the Masters as his British Open victory that made him the first Argentine to win a major, died Thursday Argentine golf great De Vicenzo dies at 94 Roberto De Vicenzo, known as much for a scorecard error at the Masters as his British Open victory that made him the first Argentine to win a major, died Thursday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rvx6NP DUBLIN, Ohio - Roberto De Vicenzo, known as much for a scorecard error at the Masters as his British Open victory that made him the first Argentine to win a major, has died. He was 94. De Vicenzo died Thursday.

