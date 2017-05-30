All-SCCAL Boys Golf: Aptosa Meltzer repeats as league MVP

Aptos High senior Max Meltzer, the SCCAL's repeat MVP, won the CCS Championship at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch on May 16. Senior Max Meltzer - one of the most talented golfers in the history of Aptos High - was named Most Valuable Player in the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League for a second straight year. Meltzer, who will play for San Jose State University next year, produced a 2.2 differential, a handicap index for nine-hole league matches this season.

