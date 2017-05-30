All-SCCAL Boys Golf: Aptosa Meltzer repeats as league MVP
Aptos High senior Max Meltzer, the SCCAL's repeat MVP, won the CCS Championship at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch on May 16. Senior Max Meltzer - one of the most talented golfers in the history of Aptos High - was named Most Valuable Player in the Santa Cruz Coast Athletic League for a second straight year. Meltzer, who will play for San Jose State University next year, produced a 2.2 differential, a handicap index for nine-hole league matches this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|May 25
|Feeling phart
|2
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May '17
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC