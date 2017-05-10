Willett and McIlroy to assess back in...

Willett and McIlroy to assess back injuries before BMW Pga Championship

Danny Willett and Rory McIlroy are doubtful for the BMW PGA Championship after suffering from ongoing back problems in the Players Championship. Willett admitted his body and mind need a rest after being forced to withdraw from the A 8.1million event, the former Masters champion retiring after nine holes of the second round.

