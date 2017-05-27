Webb Simpson breaks out of crowd to take Colonial lead
Webb Simpson breaks out of crowd to take Colonial lead Webb Simpson shot a 3-under 67 to take the lead alone at 9 under after three rounds at Colonial Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2s8Fxvy Jordan Spieth watches his approach shot on the 5th green during the third round of the Dean & DeLuca Invitational golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, May 27, 2017. FORT WORTH, Texas - Webb Simpson shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday to break out of a crowd and take the third-round lead at the Colonial.
