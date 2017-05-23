USGA wants focus on Women's Open golf...

USGA wants focus on Women's Open golf, not Trump's course

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Eric Trump speaks during a news conference previewing the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. . Eric Trump, right, watches as professional golfer Lydia Ko, of New Zealand, putts prior to the start of a news conference previewing the U.S. Women's Open Championship golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club, Wednesday, May... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,886 • Total comments across all topics: 281,267,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC