UCSB Captures Big West Golf Title on Final Hole
Sophomore Nick Swanson drained a short par putt on the 18th hole of the final round of the Big West Conference men's golf championship on Wednesday at Sandpiper Golf Course to help UC Santa Barbara win its first conference title since 1998. The Gauchos edged Cal State Northridge by one shot, 852 to 853 , to earn their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999.
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr '17
|jimbo
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
