UCSB Captures Big West Golf Title on Final Hole

Sophomore Nick Swanson drained a short par putt on the 18th hole of the final round of the Big West Conference men's golf championship on Wednesday at Sandpiper Golf Course to help UC Santa Barbara win its first conference title since 1998. The Gauchos edged Cal State Northridge by one shot, 852 to 853 , to earn their first NCAA Tournament bid since 1999.

