Tommy Fleetwood sets sights higher after fast start to the season
England's Tommy Fleetwood admits he has had to readjust his targets after exceeding expectations so early in the season. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a rapid rise over the last eight months, shooting up the world rankings from 188th to 28th.
Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
