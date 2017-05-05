Tom Lehman shoots 8-under 64, leads I...

Tom Lehman shoots 8-under 64, leads Insperity Invitational

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Lehman birdied six of his first nine holes, including four straight before the turn, en route to an 8-under 64 on Friday and the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Insperity Invitational. "Well, I got off to a slow start in terms of the way I was swinging, but a fast start in terms of scoring," said Lehman, who won the Tucson Conquistadores Classic in March for his 10th victory on the 50-and-over tour.

