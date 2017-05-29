Braden Thornberry of Mississippi closed with a 1-under 71 to claim the NCAA individual title with a four-shot victory Thornberry wins NCAA title; Oregon advances to match play Braden Thornberry of Mississippi closed with a 1-under 71 to claim the NCAA individual title with a four-shot victory Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2sfASrI SUGAR GROVE, Ill. - Mississippi sophomore Braden Thornberry closed with a 1-under 71 to claim the NCAA individual title with a four-shot victory.

