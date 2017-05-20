Thompson extends lead to three at Kin...

Thompson extends lead to three at Kingsmill Championship golf

Read more: The Star Online

Lexi Thompson extended her lead to three shots on Friday at the LPGA Kingsmill Championship after posting a second straight six-under-par 65 in Williamsburg, Virginia. At 12-under 130 after two rounds, Thompson was halfway to her first win of the 2017 season.

