Thompson extends lead to three at Kingsmill Championship golf
Lexi Thompson extended her lead to three shots on Friday at the LPGA Kingsmill Championship after posting a second straight six-under-par 65 in Williamsburg, Virginia. At 12-under 130 after two rounds, Thompson was halfway to her first win of the 2017 season.
