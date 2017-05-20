The Rickie Fowler golf-ball-stuck-in-a-tree saga had a happy ending -- just not for Rickie Fowler
It took a small search party to realize Rickie Fowler's golf ball was stuck up in a tree on the 18th hole on Saturday. It took a sneaker to knock it down.
