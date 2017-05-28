Texas' Scottie Scheffler, Vanderbilt lead NCAA golf
Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms Texas' Scottie Scheffler, Vanderbilt lead NCAA golf Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rd1FaL SUGAR GROVE, Ill. - Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead Sunday in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiger Woods feeling no pain after 4th back surg...
|May 25
|Feeling phart
|2
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC