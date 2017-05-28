Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms Texas' Scottie Scheffler, Vanderbilt lead NCAA golf Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rd1FaL SUGAR GROVE, Ill. - Texas junior Scottie Scheffler opened a three-stroke lead Sunday in the NCAA individual competition and Vanderbilt topped the team standings at Rich Harvest Farms.

