SV's Griffiths heads golf qualifiers

SV's Griffiths heads golf qualifiers

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

SV's Griffiths heads golf qualifiers Sabers senior among nine who'll make up Team Section 4 for states. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2r4rjiI Susquehanna Valley senior D.J. Griffiths signed for Saturday's second-best score and emerged predictably as low man after two days of Section 4 golf championships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on... May 15 mfmarcum 2
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr '17 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC