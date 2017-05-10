Struggling for Form: York golfer Simon Dyson, who has missed the cut at the Portuguese Open
YORK golfer Simon Dyson was certain to miss the cut in the Portuguese Open tonight after a nightmare second round. Dyson, struggling for form after being plagued by a wrist injury for two years, followed a one-over-par 74 in round one with a six-over-par 79 today on his return to European Tour action at the Morgado Golf and Country Club.
