Struggling for Form: York golfer Simo...

Struggling for Form: York golfer Simon Dyson, who has missed the cut at the Portuguese Open

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: York Press

YORK golfer Simon Dyson was certain to miss the cut in the Portuguese Open tonight after a nightmare second round. Dyson, struggling for form after being plagued by a wrist injury for two years, followed a one-over-par 74 in round one with a six-over-par 79 today on his return to European Tour action at the Morgado Golf and Country Club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas... May 9 mfmarcum 1
News Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ... May 5 mfmarcum 1
News Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ... May 1 Big Al 3
News Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08) Apr 20 Tiffany 2
News Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ... Apr '17 Parden Pard 2
News Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08) Apr '17 winklerlg 23
golf club membership Apr '17 rocky 1
See all Golf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golf Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,723 • Total comments across all topics: 280,989,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC