Stanford golfers take step toward another NCAA finals

Albane Valenzuela of Stanford won three of her last four holes to close out her match on the 17th hole, and the Cardinal took the first step toward reaching the title match for the third straight year in the NCAA Women's Golf Championship. Stanford, which beat Baylor in 2015 to win its first NCAA women's golf title, advanced with a 3-2 victory over the Bears.

