Spanish golfer Jon Rahm puts on a show at Colonial
Spaniard Jon Rahm was at Colonial during tournament week each of the past two years to accept the Ben Hogan Award that goes to the nation's top college golfer. This time, he's playing in the PGA Tour event at Hogan's Alley and among the leaders.
