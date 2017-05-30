Southern Hills CC to host Senior PGA ...

Southern Hills CC to host Senior PGA and PGA Championship

16 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The PGA of America announced Tuesday that Southern Hills Country Club will host the Senior PGA Championship in 2021 for the first time and that the PGA Championship will return for a fifth time Southern Hills CC to host Senior PGA and PGA Championship The PGA of America announced Tuesday that Southern Hills Country Club will host the Senior PGA Championship in 2021 for the first time and that the PGA Championship will return for a fifth time Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rkiCjz PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - The PGA of America announced Tuesday that Southern Hills Country Club will host the Senior PGA Championship in 2021 for the first time, and that the PGA Championship will return for a fifth time.

