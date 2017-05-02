Slow play not an easy fix on the PGA Tour
Bill Haas contemplated this Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Championship, and he didn't have an answer. Haas is supremely qualified to discuss the subject because if everyone played tournament golf like Haas, no one would be talking about it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|Mon
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr 20
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr 11
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr 6
|winklerlg
|23
|golf club membership
|Apr 4
|rocky
|1
|Sunday at the Masters about kids and no stress
|Apr 3
|jimbo
|1
|Protest group surpasses 100K signatures to move...
|Mar '17
|jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC