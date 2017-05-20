Si Woo Kim announces himself as golf's new phenomenon
He became just the fourth player to win two PGA tournaments before the age of 22, joining Tiger Woods, Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia on the list. The youngster showed nerves of steel on the final round as other, more experience players fell away at the so-called fifth major.
