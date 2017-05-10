Sergio still buzzing over his Masters...

Sergio still buzzing over his Masters title ahead of Players

Read more: Washington Times

Standing on the 15th green Wednesday at The Players Championship, the Masters champion turned to TaylorMade tour manager Keith Sbarbaro and said, "What's the ETA on the golf ball?" It will be the same ball with the same number - 49, to honor the year his mother was born. Garcia just wants the number to be green, the color of the jacket he won last month at Augusta National, the one he has taken everywhere.

Chicago, IL

