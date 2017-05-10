Sergio Garcia moves into contention at windy Sawgrass

Masters champion Sergio Garcia continued his remarkable turnaround in fortunes to climb into contention for a second Players Championship title and third win of the season. Making his first start since claiming a maiden major title at Augusta National, Garcia had been four over par for his first six holes at Sawgrass after four-putting the fifth, the same hole he six-putted in the third round last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.