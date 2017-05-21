Senden attends Nelson with teen son w...

Senden attends Nelson with teen son who has brain tumor

8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Senden attends Nelson with teen son who has brain tumor PGA Tour's John Senden attends last round of Byron Nelson with 13-year-old son who has brain tumor Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qISBu9 IRVING, Texas - PGA Tour player John Senden attended the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday with his 13-year-old son, who has a brain tumor. Senden has been on leave from the PGA Tour since withdrawing from the PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans three weeks ago after learning of Jacob Senden's diagnosis.

