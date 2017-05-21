Senden attends Nelson with teen son who has brain tumor
Senden attends Nelson with teen son who has brain tumor PGA Tour's John Senden attends last round of Byron Nelson with 13-year-old son who has brain tumor Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qISBu9 IRVING, Texas - PGA Tour player John Senden attended the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday with his 13-year-old son, who has a brain tumor. Senden has been on leave from the PGA Tour since withdrawing from the PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans three weeks ago after learning of Jacob Senden's diagnosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Golf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ian Poulter takes a shot at Brandel Chamblee on...
|May 15
|mfmarcum
|2
|Tony Romo says friend Tiger Woods is a oeas pas...
|May 9
|mfmarcum
|1
|Rory McIlroy: The fabulous life of Nike's $200 ...
|May 5
|mfmarcum
|1
|Lexi Thompson's penalty puts spotlight back on ...
|May 1
|Big Al
|3
|Marin's Madsen stays young by scoring low on th... (Jul '08)
|Apr '17
|Tiffany
|2
|Spieth disappointed, says his round at Masters ...
|Apr '17
|Parden Pard
|2
|Annika Sorenstam retiring from LPGA (May '08)
|Apr '17
|winklerlg
|23
Find what you want!
Search Golf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC