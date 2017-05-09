Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset
Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one. As he heads to this week's Players Championship in Florida, where he burst onto the American golf scene with a win in 2004, Scott is working towards peaking for the business section of the season, after flirting with contention at the U.S. Masters where he finished equal ninth.
