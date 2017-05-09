Scott not ready to fade into golfing ...

Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset

Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one. As he heads to this week's Players Championship in Florida, where he burst onto the American golf scene with a win in 2004, Scott is working towards peaking for the business section of the season, after flirting with contention at the U.S. Masters where he finished equal ninth.

