Scott not ready to fade into golfing sunset

Adam Scott is confident his best days are still ahead, even though almost three years have passed since he enjoyed a short reign as world number one. As he heads to this week's Players Championship in Florida, where he burst onto the American golf scene with a win in 2004, Scott is working towards peaking for the business section of the season, after flirting with contention at the U.S. Masters where he finished equal ninth.

