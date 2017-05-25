Scott Jamieson recovers from horror start to move into contention at Wentworth

Scott Jamieson recovered from a nightmare start to his second round to claim a share of the halfway lead in the BMW PGA Championship, an event he labelled the "pinnacle" of his season. Jamieson followed a bogey on the first with a double bogey on the third, but birdied seven of the next nine holes - including four in a row from the ninth - to add a 70 to his opening 67. That left the 33-year-old from Glasgow on seven under par alongside Belgium's Thomas Pieters and Italy's Francesco Molinari on top of a crowded leaderboard, with Germany's Max Kieffer a shot behind.

