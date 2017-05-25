Scott Jamieson cards flawless opening...

Scott Jamieson cards flawless opening round to share clubhouse lead at Wentworth

Read more: Salisbury Journal

Scotland's Scott Jamieson made the most of ideal conditions to claim a share of the clubhouse lead in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship on Thursday. Jamieson, who was in the first group out at 7am, carded five birdies in a flawless opening 67, with Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat joining him on five under after six birdies and one bogey.

Chicago, IL

