Rory McIlroy to miss Memorial Tournament due to rib problem
Rory McIlroy has withdrawn from next week's Memorial Tournament, his last scheduled warm-up event for the US Open, due to an ongoing rib injury. McIlroy suffered the problem in the off-season after extensive practice sessions as he tried to decide on new equipment following former supplier Nike's withdrawal from the market.
